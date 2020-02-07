Pricey pair of ears: $600 Mickey Mouse designer ear hat arrives at Disney parks

ORLANDO, Fla – If you have visited a Disney park recently, you know there are a ton of different Mickey and Minnie Mouse ears to choose from.

According to the Disney parks blog, the company offers over 250 options of ear hat and ear headband designs around the globe.

But now, you can step up your Disney game with what appears to be one of the most expensive ears to be added to the Disney parks designer collection.

The collection was announced last year and allows people to get their hands on limited edition headbands and hats designed by notable celebrities, designers and artists.

This month’s design was created by New York luxury apparel brand The Blonds.

The hat, which retails online for $600, features over 300 handsewn Preciosa crystals.

Disney said only 50 of the hats will be available out in Disney parks and online at shopDisney.com.

Previously released collections included designs from Heidi Klum, ALEX AND ANI, Disney artist Noah and Ashley Eckstein.

Prices for the Disney parks designer collection range from $19.99 up to $600.

THE BLONDS Disney Parks Designer Collection Ear Hat is now available...for $600!!



Details: https://t.co/hzBwAbWMY1 pic.twitter.com/8TkBJcYwn7 — Blog Minnie (@BlogMinnie) February 7, 2020

