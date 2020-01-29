53ºF

May the spork be with you: Disney is selling utensils for how much?

Popular metal utensils cost $11 at Disneyland

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

Tags: Disneyland, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Spork at Disneyland.
ANAHEIM, Ca. – Disney has brought back its popular metal sporks at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. But there’s a catch.

The utensils were previously used at Disneyland California’s new Star Wars-themed restaurants, but company said so many people were stealing them, they now have to charge their guests.

The metal sporks come with a souvenir bag and cost $11.

May the spork be with you!

