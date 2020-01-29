May the spork be with you: Disney is selling utensils for how much?
Popular metal utensils cost $11 at Disneyland
ANAHEIM, Ca. – Disney has brought back its popular metal sporks at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. But there’s a catch.
The utensils were previously used at Disneyland California’s new Star Wars-themed restaurants, but company said so many people were stealing them, they now have to charge their guests.
The metal sporks come with a souvenir bag and cost $11.
May the spork be with you!
Sporks Now On Sale in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge https://t.co/c6U3YiwPLK— BlogMickey.com (@Blog_Mickey) January 27, 2020
