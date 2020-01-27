‘Mulan’ cast brings out the blades in sharp, new character posters

Disney’s on a new live-action movie trend and this time they came out swords a’swinging.

Fans can add to their collection with new ‘Mulan’ character posters. The artwork highlights six of the movie’s stars with a blade and Mulan’s reflection.

The seemingly shiny swords are a nod to just how action-packed this remake will be. I mean, have you seen the trailers?

[WATCH BELOW: Mulan Official Trailer ]

The posters leave more to the imagination about the movie’s characters as each strike a pose hinting toward their fate and ultimate role in the movie.

Yifei Liu, who will play our heroin Mulan, has her hair in a bun and a determined smize in the reflection of her sword. Donnie Yen who has been casted as Commander Tung strikes a fighter’s stance and Jet Li will hit the big screen as the film’s royal emperor with an equally royal beard.

[PHOTO GALLERY: Mulan characters strike a pose in new movie posters]

Yifei Liu will bring Mulan to life in Disney's new live-action film.

The live-action film seems to stay true to authenticity promising to bring Chinese legends to life, the same legends that led to the 1999′s animated film we know and love.

The film will hit theaters March 27.