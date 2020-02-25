Merchandise flourishes at Disney’s 2020 Flower & Garden Festival

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World shared new details Tuesday about its merchandise that will be available at Epcot’s 2020 Flower and Garden Festival.

The event begins March 4, the same day “Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway” is set to open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The annual event at Epcot allows guests to enjoy the park while taking in delicious flavors at outdoor kitchens, topiary displays, gardens, concerts and several exhibits.

This year, merchandise collections will showcase the fan-favorite Orange Bird, the pesky 1940′s character Spike the Bee and Mickey and Minnie.

A sipper cup of Spike the Bee and Orange bird will also be available, while supplies last.

Orange Bird’s Hello Sunshine Collection

Minnie’s Flower Cart

Mickey’s Farmers Market

Spike’s Sweet as can Bee Collection

Passholder Merchandise

Orange Bird and Spike the Bee will also be highlighted on exclusive magnets given out to passholders at this year’s festival.

Disney Parks Wishables

Disney officials said guests can purchase some of this year’s merchandise online.

Click here for tickets and more information about the 2020 International Flower & Garden Festival.