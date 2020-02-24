’Vacation Fun’ to headline at Mickey Shorts Theater at Disney

ORLANDO, Fla – It’s the final countdown until the new attraction “Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway” opens its doors on March 4.

Disney said on its blog Monday that the new Mickey Shorts Theater will open the same day as the attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction neon sign installed at Disney's Hollywood Studios (WKMG-TV)

The theater, next to the Olaf meet-and-greet and the “Frozen: Sing-Along Celebration” show, is currently behind construction walls.

When guests sit down in the Mickey Mouse inspired seats, they will watch the new animated short “Vacation Fun.” Disney officials said the exclusive short will celebrate Mickey and Minnie’s favorite vacation memories and new adventures.

A number of other Mickey shorts and clips will be shown inside the theater.

New Poster Art Begins Countdown Series to March 4 Opening of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios (Disney Parks Blog)

Disney said when guests exit the theater, they will be allowed to take photos inside life-sized versions of the popular Mickey shorts.

“Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway” is based on the recent award-winning Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts and will be the first ride at any Disney park that stars Mickey Mouse and his friends.