Theme Parks

This is no trick: Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party tickets on sale

First event begins Aug. 13 at Disney’s Magic Kingdom

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Stacks of Jack-O-Lanterns frame Cinderella Castle on Main Street, U.S.A. in the Magic Kingdom as decorations set the stage for Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. (Ali Nasser, photographer)
ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World said Tuesday that tickets are now available for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

The popular fall event is set to begin Aug. 13, and run select nights through Nov. 1. at Disney’s Magic Kingdom park.

Disney said on its blog, guests will have the opportunity to trick-or-treat around the park, enjoy special Halloween shows, dance with Disney Junior characters at Storybook Circus and enjoy the attractions that will have a Halloween twist.

Jack Skellington and Sally from Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” are two of the many characters guests can meet at Magic Kingdom Park during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. (Steven Diaz, photographer)
Last year, the event got a real treat with the addition of the new Halloween firework show, “Disney’s Not So Spooky Spectacular.

Here are the 2020 event dates:

  • August 13, 18, 21, 25, 28
  • Sept. 1, 4, 7, 11, 13, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 27, 29
  • Oct. 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 9, 12, 13, 15, 16, 18, 20, 22, 23, 25, 27, 29, 31
  • Nov. 1

Event tickets start at $85 and can be bought here.

