Chill down at SeaWorld Orlando‘s new Glacier bar

ORLANDO, Fla – SeaWorld Orlando said Saturday it opened a new bar for guests to relax, grab some food and enjoy a specialty drink or cocktail.

The bar is taking over space next to Wild Arctic, and officials said it will offer 360-degree views of SeaWorld’s upcoming coaster, Ice Breaker, which is scheduled to open in 2021.

SeaWorld said food and dessert selections include flatbread pizzas, an all-new bacon and cheddar beef sliders and homemade ice cream sandwhiches served with a frosty seasonal Yuengling Hershey’s Porter.

The bar‘s specialty drinks include “The Glacier,” the frozen “Orlando Vice” and fresh cocktails on draft including a new specialty sparkling mojito and spicy pineapple margaritas.

The bar will also offer ICEE products, and it’s Coca-Cola Freestyle machines will offer exclusive flavors only available at the theme park.

For a limited time guests visiting on Tuesdays and Thursday can enjoy happy hour prices.

Pass Members who visit will receive an exclusive Ice Breaker color-changing Pilsner souvenir with purchase of a draft beer or frozen cocktail.

