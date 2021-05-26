Universal announces opening date of new Jurassic World Tribute Store

ORLANDO, Fla. – The gates to Universal’s new Jurassic World Tribute Store will be opening on May 27, the theme park announced Wednesday.

The unique retail space will transport guests into the Jurassic World franchise.

[TRENDING: Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Fla.; no survivors found | Video: Supermoon eclipse | Man killed while teaching son to drive]

Inside the store, guests will be able to purchase new Jurassic gear and try some delicious foods in three highly themed rooms.

Ad

In a news release, Universal described what guests will see in each of the rooms.

Control Room: The first room transports guests to the Jurassic World VelociCoaster control room, where they’ll analyze a variety of dinosaur vitals while they shop new merchandise centered around the thrilling new coaster experience.

Jurassic World Tribute Store, opening May 27 at Universal Studios Florida (Universal Orlando)

Raptor Paddock: Those brave enough to enter the raptor paddock may see a member of the raptor pack as they shop the new “Into the Wild” and “Tropical” merchandise lines. “Into the Wild” features dinosaur-themed, neutral-colored items like spirit jerseys, socks and key chains, while the “Tropical” line features trendy tie-dye hoodies, beach hats and bright summer-colored items.

Jurassic World Tribute Store, opening May 27 at Universal Studios Florida. (Universal Orlando)

Lab: See where dinosaurs were created and get a behind-the-scenes look at rare, authentic props that were used in the original “Jurassic Park” films. Here, fans can check out the new Mr. DNA merchandise that includes stickers and tumblers.

Jurassic World Tribute Store, opening May 27 at Universal Studios Florida. (Universal Orlando)

The tribute store will also feature merchandise from the all-new Netflix and Universal series, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

Fans of Universal Orlando are no stranger to themed tribute stores.

Universal has unveiled several tribute stores for past events including Universal Mardi Gras and Halloween Horror Nights.

Just like in former tribute stores, guests will have the opportunity to try some delicious treats.

Jurassic World Tribute Store, opening May 27 at Universal Studios Florida. (Universal Orlando)

“Guests can also grab a “human treat” with fun food and beverage offerings — from Jurassic World VelociCoaster s’mores and cupcakes to chocolate dinosaur eggshells and a “Dig-In” dessert jar filled with decadent chocolate cake and frosting,” Universal officials said.

Ad

The tribute store is opening ahead of the grand opening for the Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, which opens at Islands of Adventure on June 10.

Take a look inside the store in the video below.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.