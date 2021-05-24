Hot Butterbeer available year round at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the summer season begins to heat up, Universal Orlando Resort has announced that its popular hot butterbeer beverage will now be offered year round.

The beverage in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is usually only available in the cooler winter months.

“Hot Butterbeer is a smooth, hot beverage reminiscent of shortbread and butterscotch served with a whipped topping – and is now available at select food & beverage locations in both Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley every day,” Universal officials described in a news release.

Butterbeer treats in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter (Universal)

Butterbeer is also served as a cold or frozen beverage. Guests can also try the flavor as fudge or ice cream.

If Butterbeer is not your favorite, here are some other drinks you should try at Universal Orlando.

