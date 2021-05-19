Universal’s Aventura Hotel set to reopen to guests

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal’s Aventura Hotel has received an opening date ahead of the busy summer travel season.

Officials announced on the hotel’s Facebook it will reopen to new guests on June 16.

The sleek and modern hotel closed to guests last August due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Loews Hotels announced the reopening date for Universal’s value resort, Endless Summer Resort: Surfside Inn and Suites. It will reopen to guests on May 26.

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort reopened to guests on Tuesday.

When Aventura Hotel reopens next month, all Universal Orlando Resort hotels will have reopened.

Located just around the corner from Universal’s Volcano Bay water park, guests staying at Aventura Hotel receive exclusive benefits including early theme park admission, free shuttle transportation, select Universal CityWalk venue access and free merchandise delivery.

