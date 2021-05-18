‘Hangry’ alligator chases customers through Florida Wendy’s parking lot

Alligators can be aggressive during mating season but they can also be testy when they’re “hangry for a cheeseburger.”

Customers at a Florida Wendy’s got more than what they ordered when they were chased through the parking lot by a 6-foot alligator, Lee County sheriff deputies said.

[TRENDING: ‘She was really loved:’ Tattoo artist found dead | Skydiver killed after mid-air collision | ‘Incredible:’ Up-close pics with pregnant shark]

Deputies were called to a Wendy’s on Lee Boulevard Tuesday after they say the alligator chased pedestrians through its parking lot.

Ad

The deputies and a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were able to wrangle the gator and relocate it.

No word from officials if the alligator was upset his order was taking too long or not.

GATOR CHASE🐊



Deputies responded to Lee Blvd today after this 6-ft gator chased pedestrians through a Wendy's parking lot.



He may have just been "hangry" for a cheeseburger, but he gave many quite the scare!



Alongside FWC, we wrangled the gator and safely relocated it. pic.twitter.com/OIiDHCmMJC — Lee County Sheriff (@leesheriff) May 17, 2021

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com Strange Florida newsletter, sent every Friday.