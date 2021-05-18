Mostly Cloudy icon
‘Hangry’ alligator chases customers through Florida Wendy’s parking lot

Deputies say gator was 6-feet long

Stacy Shanks
, Social Media Producer

‘Hangry’ alligator chases customers through Florida Wendy’s parking lot. (Lee County Sheriff's Office)
‘Hangry’ alligator chases customers through Florida Wendy’s parking lot. (Lee County Sheriff's Office) (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Alligators can be aggressive during mating season but they can also be testy when they’re “hangry for a cheeseburger.”

Customers at a Florida Wendy’s got more than what they ordered when they were chased through the parking lot by a 6-foot alligator, Lee County sheriff deputies said.

Deputies were called to a Wendy’s on Lee Boulevard Tuesday after they say the alligator chased pedestrians through its parking lot.

The deputies and a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were able to wrangle the gator and relocate it.

No word from officials if the alligator was upset his order was taking too long or not.

