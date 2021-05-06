Love in the swamp: Gatorland educates public on alligator mating season

ORLANDO, Fla. – Experts at Orlando’s famous roadside attraction, Gatorland, are busy educating the public about the mating season of Florida’s most popular reptiles.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, alligator courtship begins in early April with mating season beginning in May or June. Females will build a mound nest of soil, vegetation, or debris and lay an average of 32 to 46 eggs in late June or early July. The eggs will then hatch between mid-August to early September.

Currently, the alligator paradise along Orange Blossom Trail is becoming a little more active as love becomes more noticeable in the swamps.

“This is the best time of year to be a Gatorland because it’s starting to warm up, the alligators are getting into their breeding season, so they’re very active,” Mike Hileman, Gatorland Park Director said. “The alligators are swimming around. There’s some fighting going on, territorial battles. It’s usually a lot of vocalizations, grunting, bellowing and some head slaps, and some are chasing competitors out of the way.”

More than 100 gators can be found in Gatorland's Alligator Breeding Marsh (McReynolds)

One area guests will see this type of activity is in the theme park’s 10-acre alligator breeding marsh.

The area features 150 alligators, 100 females and 50 males, as well as a nesting ground for dozens of migratory birds.

During this time of the year, Gatorland experts are out teaching people about alligator safety in Florida.

