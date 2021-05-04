Disney shows off new Jedi lightsaber, Star Wars hotel faces delay

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World released new details about its future Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel on Star Wars Day. The commemorative day is observed annually on May 4 and is marked by fans around the world to celebrate all things Star Wars and a galaxy far, far away.

The hotel, which is currently under construction near Disney’s Hollywood Studios, was scheduled to open this year.

On Tuesday, Disney officials confirmed that the hotel opening has now been delayed until 2022.

When guests step inside they will be among the first to see a brand-new, more realistic lightsaber. Disney said the lightsaber is designed by Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development and will create more dramatic in-person moments previously only seen in films or shows.

Check out the lightsaber in the video below.

Guests staying for a two-night adventure will plunge into a Star Wars story where their decisions, actions and conversations will determine how their personal journey unfolds. Disney said each guest’s adventure will begin at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser terminal.

