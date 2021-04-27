Gator wrangled by deputies before entering busy Seminole County intersection

This wouldn’t be a typical call for first responders, but it’s just another day in Florida.

Deputies rushed to a busy Seminole County intersection because an alligator was roaming and going to be in harm’s way.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office posted photos to social media showing a deputy and a Florida wildlife officer getting a gator before it headed out into the intersection of U.S. 17-92 and Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

Deputies said on Facebook, “A citizen reported that the five-foot reptile was heading towards the road before hiding under some construction equipment.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission relocated the gator to a safer place.

