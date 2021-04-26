Florida deputy kicks alligator out of backyard swimming pool

A sheriff’s deputy got one of those only in Florida calls over the weekend when she had to wrangle an alligator out of a backyard swimming pool.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy Heather Harris “played lifeguard” on Saturday in St. Petersburg, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

After posing for a quick selfie with the gator still lurking in the pool, Harris “kicked this guy out," the post said. In the second photo, Harris was photographed holding the gator, whose snout was taped shut.

Thinking about taking a swim on a Saturday? Make sure there isn't a gator inside the pool first! Deputy Heather Harris... Posted by Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, April 24, 2021

Residents can call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Alligator Hotline if a gator shows up in your yard, or swimming pool. And, yes, that number is 866-392-GATOR.

The wildlife agency says alligators are considered a nuisance if they're at least four feet (1 meter) in length and is believed to be a threat to people, pets or property. The agency will then send out an alligator trapper.

Late spring is mating season for alligators, so they may be on the prowl.

Officials say it might be a good idea to take a look in the pool before jumping in.