Deputies identify woman in Merritt Island death investigation

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman at the center of a death investigation in Merritt Island.

Deputies said Alicia Campitelli was found dead Saturday morning in an apartment along Schoolhouse Lane by Woody Simpson Park.

Authorities are investigating how the 35-year-old died. Detectives said the evidence so far leads them to believe this was an isolated incident and no arrests have been made.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to call BCSO’s Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.