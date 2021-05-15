Death investigation underway in Merritt Island, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A death investigation is underway in Merritt Island Saturday afternoon, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said homicide agents and crime scene investigators are in the area of Schoolhouse Street and Houston Lane collecting evidence.

[TRENDING: Disney: Masks optional in outdoor common areas | Greenberg admits to paying teen for sex | Bikini-clad woman: ‘Jealous’ manager called cops]

Ad

Details of the death have not been released by deputies yet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (321) 633-8413.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.