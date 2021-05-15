Masks to be optional for guests in ‘outdoor common areas’ at Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. – Masks will be optional in “outdoor common areas” at Disney World, according to the theme park’s website.

Masks will also be optional on pool decks on theme park property. This all starts on Saturday.

Guests will still have to wear a mask upon entering and throughout all attractions, in all theaters, theatre entrances, in transportation, transportation entrances and all indoor locations.

If a guest is stationary while eating food or drinking a beverage, the guest is allowed to be maskless.

Cast members no longer go through onsite temperature screenings and guests will no longer have to go through temperature screenings starting May 16.

Park officials said they will also encourage everyone to get a coronavirus vaccine.

Universal Orlando announced guests will no longer have to wear masks outdoors when on theme park property starting on Saturday.

