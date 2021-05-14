Universal Orlando to stop requiring face masks outdoors

ORLANDO, Fla. – Beginning Saturday, guests at Universal Orlando will no longer be required to wear face masks when outdoors on the theme park property.

The theme park announced changes following new guidance this week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on mask recommendations. The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings but no longer recommends them outside under most conditions.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority. Based on guidance from local government and health officials, effective Saturday, May 15, face coverings for guests are no longer mandatory when outdoors at Universal Orlando,” the theme park said in a news release.

Face coverings will remain required at all indoor locations, including restaurants, shops and indoor hotel public areas. Face coverings are also required at all attractions from the moment guests enter the queue to when they exit the experience.

Guests should continue to bring their face masks with them for their visit. Universal Orlando also recently reduced social distancing requirements at its parks from 6 to 3 feet.

To view the full Universal safety policy, click here.

Universal Orlando has also phased out requiring temperature checks at park entrances and Disney is beginning to phase out the screenings for guests this weekend.

Disney has not yet updated its face mask policy since the CDC updated its guidelines. A Disney spokesperson said in a statement Thursday, “as soon as is practical, we will implement updated guidelines across our businesses.”

