Florida teachers union reacts to CDC easing guidance on masks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it will ease the guidance on fully vaccinated people wearing masks indoors.

The announcement Thursday comes days after parents erupted at school board meetings across Central Florida demanding school boards to get rid of face covering requirements.

The relaxed rules were released after federal officials expanded vaccine eligibility to adolescents between 12 to 15.

[TRENDING: 2 teens found slain in Fla. | Bikini-clad woman: ‘Jealous’ manager called cops | ‘Cold-blooded murder:’ Sheriff discusses death of 13-year-old]

Ad

Andrew Spar, President of the Florida Education Association said the latest guidance marks a turning point.

“We’re not medical experts, we’re not scientific experts. We’re educators, what we need to do which is what we ask for all the time, the courtesy of listening to the professionals,” Spar said.

Spar said he is aware of the parent-led push to let mask policies go.

“The professionals are telling us we should continue with masks until people are vaccinated and that should be the focus right now,” he said.

While face masks could soon be optional to wear, in a handful of emailed statements to New s6 the majority of school districts said they have not finalized mask mandates while others said the masks are optional.

“We’ve talked to educators around the state, the students haven’t had a big issue with masks, it’s become more of a political issue more than anything else,” Spar said.

Spar said this school year has been like no other and wave of changes shows there is light at the end of the tunnel for public schools.

Ad

“We’re tired, we’re worn out, this has been a very non-normal year we’re very excited to resume some sense of normalcy.”