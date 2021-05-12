Double homicide investigation underway in Sumter County

WILDWOOD, Fla. – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide Wednesday after two dead people were discovered off County Road 219.

According to a news release, two male victims were found in Wildwood around 5 a.m. The sheriff’s office said the victims have not been identified, but they are both male.

[TRENDING: Pipeline shutdown prompts state of emergency | 13-year-old girl was stabbed to death, ME says | 226 gators removed from Disney World]

Ad

Authorities did not say how long they thought the bodies had been there or a cause of death.

The investigation is active and no other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 352-793-2621 or to remain anonymous call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).