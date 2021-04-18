Man hits tree, dies in fiery Sumter crash overnight, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A man traveling in his pickup truck died overnight after losing control and hitting a tree, causing his pick-up truck to catch fire in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man was heading south on County Road 745, south of County Road 48, when he lost control of the truck in Webster, Florida.

Once the pick-up truck struck the tree, it caught fire and burned the man “severely,” according to troopers. The man died as a result of his injuries.

At this time, the FHP said he has not been identified.

This is a developing story and will be updated with information as we receive it.