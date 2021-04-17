Man dead, multiple people injured in Marion County crash, officials say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead and multiple people were injured in a crash Saturday morning in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. 441 south of County Road 42 at about 10:10 a.m.

Officials said a pickup truck was heading south on U.S. 441 and a SUV was heading north on the roadway.

For unknown reasons, the pickup truck traveled off the roadway and into the center median, officials said. The vehicle then traveled into the northbound lanes while simultaneously rotating.

Officials said the pickup truck traveled into the direct path of the SUV. The front of the SUV collided with the right side of pickup truck.

The pickup truck then traveled off the roadway and overturned, coming to a final stop in the northbound ditch, officials said. The SUV came to a stop in the northbound outside lane of U.S. 441.

Officials said the driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passengers in the SUV were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the FHP’s report.

Ad

The investigation is ongoing. Officials said Saturday afternoon the roadway is now open.