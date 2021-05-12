Bikini-clad Florida woman claims cops were called by someone ‘jealous that her body looked good’

OCALA, Fla. – A Florida woman arrested on a disorderly intoxication charge claims the only reason the cops were called while she was at a hotel pool was that the manager saw her in a bikini and was “jealous that her body looked good,” according to the Ocala Police Department.

Records show the manager at the Country Inn & Suites spotted 42-year-old Melody Carr in her two-piece bathing suit at the hotel’s pool on May 3 and since she didn’t recall her ever checking into the hotel, she asked her for her room number.

Police said Carr became irate, refused to provide her room number and stormed off.

The manager said she wanted Carr trespassed but when officers arrived, Carr was walking with a brown dog at La Quinta Inn & Suites, which is located nearby.

Carr became “verbally aggressive,” said the officer needed to leave her alone and claimed that she wasn’t doing anything wrong but the manager at the hotel called the cops on her because she was “jealous that her body looked good,” according to the affidavit.

Carr claimed her boyfriend rented a room at Country Inn & Suites but they got into a fight so she left and she was only at the hotel because her car wasn’t working, police said.

Records show officers told Carr she needed to move her car from the hotel because she was going to be trespassed and it would be towed.

The officer watched as Carr jumped a fence to get to her white convertible Mustang and burned the tires as she pulled into a parking spot that was directly in front of the one she was in but located on the property of a gas station, according to the report.

Police said the vehicle was stopped by the parking bumper because Carr couldn’t brake fast enough.

Carr then went into the gas station to talk to the manager about keeping her car there until she could get it fixed but when he told her she wasn’t allowed, she got angry and left, records show.

The officer went to confront Carr after she got back into her car and noticed her breath smelled of alcohol when she turned to yell, so she was placed in handcuffs, according to the report.

Police said Carr admitted to having one drink at 9 a.m. at Country Inn & Suites but couldn’t explain why she smelled of alcohol and why she was still visibly intoxicated.

Carr, of Dunnellon, was arrested on a disorderly intoxication charge.

