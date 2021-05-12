Florida woman posing as student goes to high school campus to promote her Instagram, police say

MIAMI – A Florida woman hungry for more followers on her Instagram page posed as a student and trespassed on a high school campus while classes were in session in order to promote her social media presence, according to the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department.

Records show 28-year-old Audrey Nicole Francisquini went to American Senior High School in Hialeah around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, while students were on campus. She was wearing a backpack, had a skateboard in her hand and was also carrying a painting so that she was able to blend in with students as she entered the campus, police said.

When confronted by security the first time, she claimed she was looking for the registration office then walked off in that direction initially but then continued through the hallways, according to the report.

Investigators said they found Francisquini talking to a group of students who were attempting to enter a classroom and realized she was handing them flyers with her Instagram handle on them and telling them to follow her on social media.

Security again confronted Francisquini but she rushed off campus as a potential threat was called in to administrators, records show. Police said she ignored their commands to stop.

Records show authorities used surveillance footage of Francisquini filming herself on campus and the Instagram handle from the flyers she handed out in order to identify her and locate her at her home in North Miami Beach.

While at Miami-Dade Schools Police Department headquarters, she offered to show officers the video she made while on campus, according to the affidavit.

She was arrested on charges of burglary, interfering at an educational institution and resisting an officer without violence.

