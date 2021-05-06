Con artist arrested in Las Vegas after swindling 80-year-old Florida woman out of $41,000, deputies say

A man is awaiting extradition from Las Vegas to Volusia County to face grand theft charges after deputies said he bilked an 80-year-old woman out of thousands of dollars.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested Jeffery Sorgatz on Tuesday, records show.

The investigation started in January when the victim, a woman from the New Smyrna Beach area, reported she had been ripped off. Deputies said the woman got a phone call from a stranger claiming to be a computer expert in New York. He told the woman hackers were stealing her information and that she needed to send him $20,000, according to investigators.

The victim sent the check, but a woman called her later claiming to be from the sheriff’s office. Records show the woman asked the victim for $21,000. Both checks were made out of Sorgatz, according to deputies.

Detectives tracked the checks to accounts belonging to Sorgatz and determined he had deposited them in Las Vegas. Investigators in Las Vegas obtained surveillance video from the bank branch and identified Sorgatz, records show.

Sorgatz was arrested on a charge of grand theft is being held without bond as he waits to travel to Central Florida.

Investigators said they seized two accounts from the accused con artist worth $48,000 and have informed the victim her money will be returned.