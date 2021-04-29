Volusia County business owner facing 71 charges related to racketeering

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A business owner faces a racketeering charge including multiple counts of insurance fraud and identity theft, according to state prosecutors.

James Parrish, 46, was arrested Thursday on a racketeering charge by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, according to a release. That charge includes 41 counts of insurance fraud and 30 counts of identity theft.

Records show Parrish owns CWI Maintenance, Inc. in DeLand — which is also known as Steel City Repairs, South Repairs, Front Construction, TX Construction, Brutis Construction, Ed Contracting, Midwest Contracting, Inc., Hillside Construction, G&M Maintenance, Coal Construction, Inc., Downsouth Contracting, Hillside Construction, Inc., Mountainview Construction, Inc. DBA G&M and Claude Walker, Inc.

Prosecutors said Parrish gave several other companies certificates of liability insurance claiming to be insured by at least five different insurance agencies. Parrish has fraudulently used the names and identities of at least seven people, records show.

Investigators have not said to what end Parrish used offered these certificates or for what he was using those victim’s identities.

CWI Maintenace, Inc. currently has an F rating from the Better Business Bureau. Complaints on the BBB’s website claim the business would not pay for completed work.