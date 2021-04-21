Body of woman found on trail in southwest Volusia County, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A body of a woman was found on a trail in southwest Volusia County on Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said detectives are investigating the circumstances of the death.

Deputies said a witness found the woman around 7 p.m. on a trail off Osteen Maytown Road near Azalea Lane.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.