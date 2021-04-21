Florida woman accused of biting, choking Uber driver during unprovoked attack

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman lunged from the back seat and attacked her Uber driver, biting, choking and scratching the man, leaving him bloodied, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Records show Michele Stilwell, of St. Petersburg, was in an Uber around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday when she started choking the driver while he was behind the wheel, first using her hands and then her arms in the unprovoked attack.

Deputies said the victim tried to pull over but Stilwell crawled onto the center console and bit the back of his neck hard enough to tear the flesh and leave a bloody wound.

Stilwell is also accused of scratching the victim across his chest, leaving a red mark. She continued to scratch, claw, bite and choke the victim from behind as he struggled to defend himself, according to the affidavit.

At some point during the attack, Stilwell slapped the victim’s phone out of his hand while he was attempting to call 911, records show.

Deputies said witnesses saw what was happening and pulled Stilwell off the victim until authorities arrived.

Stilwell, 55, is facing charges of battery and tampering with a witness. She has since bonded out of the Pinellas County Jail.

