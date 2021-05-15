SeaWorld Orlando says fully vaccinated guests don’t have to wear masks

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando announced fully vaccinated guests will not have to wear masks at the park.

The theme park will not require proof of the vaccine.

Employees at the park will continue to wear masks.

The guidelines above will also be followed at Discovery Cove.

The move comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance saying masks are no longer recommended outside and in some indoor settings for anyone who is fully vaccinated.

Masks will be optional in “outdoor common areas” at Disney World, according to the theme park’s website.

Universal Orlando announced guests will no longer have to wear masks outdoors when on theme park property starting on Saturday.

