Disney World reacts to latest CDC guidance on masks

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed the mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people amid the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

The latest guidance said fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks outdoors and in most places indoors.

A Disney World spokesperson issued a statement on the latest development.

“Today’s guidance from the CDC allowing fully vaccinated individuals to remove masks and the removal of physical distancing requirements is extremely positive news and as soon as is practical we will implement updated guidelines across our businesses,” the statement read.

Currently, guests at Disney World have to wear a mask unless they eating food or drinking a beverage. Guests are also allowed to take off masks to take a photo.

Disney World is also phasing at temperature screenings at the theme parks, according to its website. Universal has stopped administering temperature screenings.

While the Walt Disney World resort has been open amid the COVID-19 pandemic, guests would be required to take their temperatures before entering one of the parks.

Anyone with a 100.4 degree temperature or above would not be allowed inside the park. Anyone in their party would also not be allowed to go into the park.

“Since reopening, we have considered guidance from public health authorities, government agencies, and our own team of health and safety experts as we assess and update health and safety measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Disney World posted on its website.

Cast members no longer go through onsite temperature screenings and guests will no longer have to go through temperature screenings starting May 16.

Park officials said they will also encourage everyone to get a coronavirus vaccine.