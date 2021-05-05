Disney World to phase out temperature screenings at theme parks

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World will phase at temperature screenings at the theme parks, according to its website.

While the Walt Disney World resort has been open amid the COVID-19 pandemic, guests would be required to take their temperatures before entering one of the parks.

Anyone with a 100.4 degree temperature or above would not be allowed inside the park. Anyone in their party would also not be allowed to go into the park.

JUST IN: Following the advice of the CDC and local health officials #WaltDisneyWorld will phase out onsite temperature screenings at Walt Disney World Resort for Cast Members beginning May 8 and Guests on May 16. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/dmm3Cgskw6 — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) May 5, 2021

“Since reopening, we have considered guidance from public health authorities, government agencies, and our own team of health and safety experts as we assess and update health and safety measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Disney World posted on its website.

Cast members will not go through onsite temperature screenings starting May 8 and guests will no longer have to go through temperature screening starting May 16.

Park officials said they will also encourage everyone to get a coronavirus vaccine.

