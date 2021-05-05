Universal Orlando to stop temperature screenings, reduce social distancing requirements

ORLANDO, Fla. – With new guidance from the CDC and other health leaders in mind, Universal Orlando Resort is doing away with temperature screenings and reducing social distancing requirements at its theme parks.

Effective Thursday, guests will no longer have their temperature checked before entering the property and the social distancing markers will be scooched closer from 6 feet to 3 feet.

While those two changes are taking place, the theme park doesn’t have plans to make amendments to its other coronavirus safety precautions just yet, including its mask mandate.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority. We continue to review the CDC guidelines and work with local health officials as we update our health and safety protocols,” a Universal spokeswoman said in a statement. “Based on guidance from government and local health officials, as of Thursday, May 6, we are implementing three feet of social distancing throughout our destination and are no longer conducting temperature checks. All other existing health and safety protocols will remain in place.”

The announcement came Wednesday shortly after news broke that Disney World would stop temperature screenings at its Central Florida properties later this month.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a pair of executive orders nullifying any COVID-19 restrictions, including mask mandates, enacted by local governments but private businesses are still able to set rules as they please.

Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay all shut down in March 2020 as coronavirus cases first started popping up in Florida. The trio of parks reopened in June 2020 with temperature checks, facial covering requirements and other precautions in place.