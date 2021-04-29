Comcast: Universal Orlando theme parks continue to suffer pandemic financial loss

ORLANDO, Fla. – The parent company for Universal Orlando Resort has released a report showing its theme parks continue to suffer financial losses due to the pandemic.

According to Comcast’s first quarter earnings report, theme parks revenue decreased by 33.1% to $619 million in the first quarter of 2021.

The reported loss for the theme parks division was $61 million.

“Our theme parks once again reached breakeven, excluding Universal Beijing Resort pre-opening costs; and – to the delight of our guests – we successfully re-opened Universal Studios Hollywood on April 16th,” CEO of Comcast Brian Roberts said in a news release.

Overall, Comcast reported a first-quarter profit of $3.33 billion, which exceeded Wall Street estimates.

Company leaders attributed the decline in theme park revenue to Universal Hollywood remaining closed during the first-quarter and limited capacity at parks that were open.

The report comes as Universal Orlando has been eyeing a rebound in tourism since reopening last summer.