Disney World to reduce social distancing requirements in select areas of theme parks

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced plans to relax physical distancing measures in select areas of its theme parks.

Since the Orlando-area parks reopened last year, guests have been required to maintain 6-feet distance between one another to prevent the spread of COVID-19. On Wednesday, the company’s website indicated that measure would soon be relaxed in certain spots.

“Temporary adjustments are still in place to promote physical distancing. While we will reduce physical distancing measures for guests across many areas with a gradual, phased approach, six-feet distancing measures will continue in all dining locations, merchandise stores and in areas where guests can temporarily remove their masks,” Disney’s site read.

According to the website, the following physical distancing measures remain in place:

Signage and ground markings : Please follow directional signage and ground markings, which have been installed throughout Walt Disney World Resort to help Guests better navigate common areas while practicing physical distancing

Physical barriers : Physical barriers have been added in select places to help promote proper separation between people, including in queues and on transportation and attractions. Barriers may also be visible, for example, in areas around cash registers or at Guest Relations

Party size : Guests traveling in parties of more than 10 are asked to split into smaller groups in queues, dining locations and other areas around our parks and resorts to better allow for physical distancing

Parking : Cashless payment is recommended at the auto plazas

Training: Cast Members are trained to engage with Guests and promote physical distancing guidelines in common areas and queues

Disney has already begun phasing out temperature screenings at its park as more and more people become vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. As of May 8, cast members were no longer required to undergo the screenings. Temperature screenings for guests will remain in place until May 16, according to the company.

Face coverings are also still required inside the parks but can be removed while guests are actively eating, drinking or taking an outdoor photo, as long as they are stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing during that time.

Universal Orlando made similar changes within its theme parks earlier this month, reducing the physical distancing requirement from 6 feet to 3 feet and nixing temperature screenings.

News 6 has reached out to Disney for comment about the updated physical distancing measures but has not yet heard back.

