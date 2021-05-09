‘A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King’ gets debut date at Disney

As live entertainment and Disney performers continue to return to Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., “A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King” will debut May 15, 2021, at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney’s Animal Kingdom will welcome “A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King” beginning May 15.

Walt Disney World made the announcement Saturday as the theme park began technical rehearsals for a limited number of guests.

In January, Walt Disney World officials announced the show’s return in a modified format at the Harambe Theater.

Guests who were among the first to see the modified show Saturday said parts of the show had been eliminated including the tumble monkeys acrobatic act, aerial acrobatics and guest interactions near the shows ending.

In April, Walt Disney World Resort President Jeff Vahle shared pictures and videos on Instagram, saying the cast of the show was currently rehearsing for the show’s debut.

Ad

”There will be adjustments to the show on stage and backstage, including updates to choreography to allow for appropriate physical distancing,” said Shawn Slater, senior communications manager for Disney Parks Live Entertainment. “We’ll also adjust how the audience is seated, in line with other theater-based experiences at Walt Disney World Resort. "

Showtimes will be listed in the My Disney Experience app.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.