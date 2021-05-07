‘Disney After Hours BOO BASH’ scaring up fun at Magic Kingdom

This Halloween season, something special is brewing for Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. “Disney After Hours BOO BASH” will be a three-hour event that begins when the park closes on select nights from Aug. 10 through Oct. 31.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World announced Friday the all-new Halloween event coming to Magic Kingdom theme park, “Disney After Hours BOO BASH.”

The event begins Aug. 10 and will run through Halloween night.

Disney said guests will see spooky festivities, including Halloween-themed cavalcades, character sightings, special performances by the Cadaver Dans, décor, lighting, music, treat stops with plenty of candy.

Walt Disney World’s former Halloween event was called “Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.”

The popular Halloween event was canceled last year due to the pandemic, along with several other popular holiday festivities.

“Disney After Hours BOO BASH” tickets will go on sale next month and grant admission to Magic Kingdom Park as early as 7 p.m. without the need of a day park ticket or Disney Park Pass theme park reservation, giving a guest time to enjoy even more of their favorite attractions.