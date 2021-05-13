Pickup crashes into house in Brevard County

A pickup crashed into a house in Brevard County on Wednesday.

Photos from the Brevard County Fire Rescue show the pickup was carrying a trailer and the vehicle smashed through a wall and window.

The crash happened on the 600 block of Jubilee Street in Suntree.

#BCFR units including #Hazmat 48 responded to a lawn truck/trailer vs house in the 600 blk Jubilee St. in #Suntree. No injuries, however there was a Nat Gas leak which was mitigated by BCFR crews. #BrevardsBravest #GasLeak #BrevardCounty pic.twitter.com/qK81R0Y4MV — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) May 12, 2021

Crews said no one was injured in the crash.

Firefighters had to fix a gas leak at the house after the pickup slammed into the house.