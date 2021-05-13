Partly Cloudy icon
Pickup crashes into house in Brevard County

No one injured in the incident

Jon Jankowski
, Digital journalist

Brevard County
A pickup crashed into a house in Brevard County on Wednesday.
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A pickup crashed into a house in Brevard County on Wednesday.

Photos from the Brevard County Fire Rescue show the pickup was carrying a trailer and the vehicle smashed through a wall and window.

The crash happened on the 600 block of Jubilee Street in Suntree.

Crews said no one was injured in the crash.

Firefighters had to fix a gas leak at the house after the pickup slammed into the house.

