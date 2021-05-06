Dogfighting investigation leads to Merritt Island homicide arrest, Brevard sheriff says

BCSO: Surveillance photo of burglars disguised as DEA agents during the deadly March 3 home invasion

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A recent homicide arrest is connected to a string of crimes, including dogfighting and drug trafficking, and more arrests are expected, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey took to social media Thursday to discuss details of the investigation, which recently resulted in the arrest of David Emerson Foreman-Taylor, 23, of Cocoa.

Ivey said the investigation began in August 2020 when a dog was found badly injured under a carport on Ormond Avenue in Merritt Island. The animal was believed to be a “bait dog” used in dogfighting to make the animals act more aggressively.

The dog ended up dying from its injuries. From there, deputies began to investigate the dogfighting ring.

“Due to the initial investigation, our team — through various investigative leads and techniques — identified a major drug trafficking organization that was operating in Central and South Florida,” Ivey said in the social media video.

According to the sheriff, the drug trafficking ring was moving cocaine and marijuana around the state.

