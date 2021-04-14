Brevard County man hunted Nancy Pelosi at US Capitol on Jan. 6, prosecutors say

WASHINGTON, DC – A federal judge ruled a Titusville man will stay in jail until his trial on charges that he conspired with others to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Kenneth Harrelson’s attorney had asked the judge to grant Harrelson bond after he was denied the change to leave jail by a federal magistrate in Orlando in March.

During a two-and-a-half hour court hearing in Washington, prosecutors alleged Harrelson conspired with other members of the Oath Keepers to break into the Capitol building.

They also claimed Harrelson was the leader of ground operations for the group that day, with the task of finding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Prosecutors allege one of his co-conspirators texted Harrelson, saying they wanted “Pelosi’s head rolling down the steps of the Capitol.”

Prosecutors also alleged that the group of Oath Keepers, which included Marion County residents Connie and Kelly Meggs, stored weapons at a Comfort Inn in Virginia on the day of the riot, while they stayed at a Hilton Garden Inn near the Capitol building.

Authorities claimed surveillance video showed Harrelson wheeling out a luggage dolly with what appeared to be a rifle case.

Harrelson’s defense attorney argued video clips may place him inside the U.S. Capitol, but they do not show Harrelson making violent entry, and he was not happy with what happened.

She argued that the Brevard County man was not an active contributor to any riot plans being made for Jan. 6. She also said Harrelson is also not a threat to the community.

Harrelson’s attorney also argued that her client suffers from high blood pressure and said he has not been treated at the Seminole County Jail.

Prosecutors said they sent a court order signed on Monday to the Seminole County Jail that requires officials to treat Harrelson.

In the end, a federal judge ruled that Harrelson presented a danger of violence to the community.

The judge said the new text message evidence showing Harrelson “hunting” Pelosi, continued text messages after Jan. 6 showing Oath Keepers planning for future events and the seriousness of the charges will keep Harrelson in jail.