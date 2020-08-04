Injured dog found in Merritt Island, sheriff looking for owner

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey is looking for the owner of the dog after it was found injured under a carport on Ormond Avenue in Merritt Island.

Ivey shared the news from the surgery room of an animal hospital in Viera.

He said the dog is in bad condition and has bites all over its body.

The sheriff said the dog might be a “bait dog” for dogfighting.

A “bait dog” is used to strengthen a fighting dog, according to Sheriff Ivey.

Anyone who has any information on the dog’s owner is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 321-264-5201.