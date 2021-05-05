Partly Cloudy icon
Man arrested on murder charge in Merritt Island shooting

David Emerson Foreman-Taylor, 23, of Cocoa arrested

Daniel Dahm
, Digital Content Manager

Brevard County
Merritt Island
Murder
Crime
David Emerson Foreman-Taylor.
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – A 23-year-old Cocoa man was arrested on murder charges in connection with a shooting death earlier this year on Merritt Island.

David Emerson Foreman-Taylor was arrested on charges of murder while engaged in a felony offense, animal cruelty and armed burglary of a dwelling.

Brevard County sheriff’s deputies said Matthew Nicol was found dead March 3 at a home on Hall Road.

Sheriff’s officials said the fatal shooting appeared to stem from an armed robbery at Nicol’s home.

No other details have been released.

