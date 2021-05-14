Former Brevard deputy expected to testify at his murder trial

VIERA, Fla. – A former Brevard County sheriff’s deputy charged with killing a man is expected to take the stand Friday in his own defense.

Yousef Hafza is on trial for murder in the death of Clarence Howard, who was fatally shot in a road rage incident in 2016, according to prosecutors.

Hafza, who was off duty at the time of the shooting, said Howard ran toward him and threatened him, prompting the shooting.

Hafza is also charged with attempted second-degree murder on Jose Montanez, Howard’s brother-in-law.

Montanez testified earlier this week that when Hafza started shooting, he ducked behind his car.

“He immediately opened the door and started firing,” Montanez said.

Closing arguments are expected to take place after Hafza testifies on Friday.