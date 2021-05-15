MISSING CHILD ALERT: Authorities looking for missing 9-year-old girl from Homestead

A Florida missing child alert has been issued for 9-year-old Aniyah Arcia of Homestead.

Arcia was last seen in the area of the 2500 block of Northeast 8th Street in Homestead wearing a green romper and with bows in her hair, according to authorities.

The child might be in the company of 35-year-old Lewis Arcia and may be traveling in a 2019 maroon Honda Ridgeline with a Florida license plate number CYYA50.

Contributed photo of Lewis Arcia. (FDLE)

If anyone has any information on Aniyah Arcia’s whereabouts place contact FDLE at 1-888-356-4774, the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or 911.