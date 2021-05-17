Skydiver killed after mid-air collision over DeLand

DeLAND, Fla. – A man was killed Sunday in a skydiving accident in DeLand, according to police.

Officers were called around 10 a.m. to the DeLand Municipal Airport after the man landed hard in a parking lot and was found unresponsive, DeLand police said.

According to police, witnesses said the man and another skydiver collided mid-air while their parachutes were open.

The other skydiver was able to regain control, but the victim was unable to recover, police said.

Bystanders rendered first aid to the skydiver but were unsuccessful, police said.

The man’s name has not been released.