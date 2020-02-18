Skydiving instructor dies after hard landing in Sebastian

SEBASTIAN, Fla. – A skydiving instructor from Georgia died after a hard landing while trying to avoid another skydiver Monday morning, according to the Sebastian Police Department.

Officials said 49-year-old Christian Stevens of Canton, Georgia was injured around 10 a.m. at Sebastian Municipal Airport.

Records show Stevens, who had 20 years of skydiving experience, was attempting to avoid another skydiver during his landing, which caused him to hit the ground at a high rate of speed.

Stevens was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

The Sebastian Police Department and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.