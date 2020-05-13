2 injured in skydiving incident in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Two people were injured Wednesday in a skydiving incident in Titusville, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue officials.

The skydiving injuries happened in the 900 block of Tennessee Street at 10:28 a.m., officials said. Two people were treated on scene by BCFR and the Titusville Fire Department before being flown to a trauma center.

Photos from the BCFR public information officer and the Titusville Fire Department showed a parachute amid downed branches in front of a residential home.

The Space Coast Skydive Center is located in Titusville. Its unclear if the injured pair were attempting to land there.

Titusville police are investigating the incident.

