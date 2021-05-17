Universal’s Endless Summer Resort: Surfside Inn and Suites gets reopening date

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando continues to reopen its resort hotels to guests ahead of the busy summer season.

Loews Hotels said it plans to reopen Universal’s Endless Summer Resort: Surfside Inn and Suites on May 26.

“We are excited to begin welcoming guests again at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort beginning Tuesday, May 18 and at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites beginning Wednesday, May 26,” an official with Loews Hotels at Universal Orlando said. “We continue to follow health and safety procedures across the entire destination, including at our hotels. Universal’s Aventura Hotel operations remain temporarily suspended at this time. Plans for its reopening will be revealed at a later date.”

Surfside Inn and Suites first opened to the public in 2019.

The extra-affordable resort features spacious, two-bedroom rooms that can sleep up to six people comfortably. Each room features accents washed in the colors of nature, evoking the coastal lifestyle that appeals to everyone.

In December, after a monthslong delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, Universal opened Surfside’s sister hotel, Endless Summer: Dockside Inn and Suites.

Rates start as low as $77 per night and guests get exclusive theme park benefits like early park admission.

