Universal Orlando looks to hire 2,000 for summer jobs

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando Resort is looking to fill more than 2,000 summer positions in the coming weeks.

Universal said it’s searching for team members to fill full-time, part-time, seasonal and professional career opportunities across the entire resort.

Positions available include jobs in Universal’s in-house call center, attractions, aquatics, food services, culinary, custodial, warehouse, operations, merchandise, sales and more. Universal Orlando is also looking to hire additional lifeguards for its water park, Volcano Bay.

Officials said professional career opportunities available will support tech services, IT, marketing, sales and more. Leadership opportunities offer competitive salaries and comprehensive benefits packages.

Universal said in the coming weeks, specific hiring events will be held for these positions.

Candidates interested should apply online by visiting here.

Eligible candidates will then be contacted for an interview.

