SeaWorld Orlando welcomes Nunavik, newest beluga whale

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is celebrating the arrival of Nunavik, a beluga whale.

The 11-year-old whale joins the theme park’s small pod after making the short journey from the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta.

According to the Georgia Aquarium, Nunavik was born at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium in December 2009. He was later moved to the Georgia Aquarium in 2016 where he became a resident whale along with a number of others.

The Georgia Aquarium said Nunavik (Noon-AH-vick) was moved to SeaWorld Orlando to provide him with a new social group as he matures and to learn from similarly aged males.

“We spend every day with these animals and develop incredible bonds with them. While this is a great opportunity and an integral part in his growing up, it is still difficult to see Nunavik leave Georgia Aquarium,” Dennis Christen, senior director of animal training, mammals and birds, at the Georgia Aquarium said.

The Georgia Aquarium’s pod currently has four females and one male, which includes Whisper, Qinu, Maple, Shila, and Imaq. According to a news release, Whisper gave birth to Shila on May 17, 2020. Click below to see video of the celebration of Shila’s first birthday below.

Click here to see the beluga whale camera at the Georgia Aquarium.

The Georgia Aquarium said Nunavik is 13 feet and 4 inches long and weighs 2,030 pounds.

They concluded saying he is very vocal and expressive towards individuals he interacts with.

SeaWorld Orlando said Nunavik can be viewed now along with the other two beluga whales, Grayson & Oliver, at the Wild Arctic.

Guests visiting SeaWorld Orlando can get up close to the park’s beluga whales and learn more about them with the up-close tour, which must be reserved in advance.

